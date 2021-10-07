Video Recordings Thrilling Situation In the middle of the night, a burglar comes close to breaking down a woman’s door.

The New York Authorities Department is investigating an incident in which a woman narrowly evaded a potential apartment break-in on September 23 in the Bronx at 2 a.m., which was reported to police.

A woman was seen on security tape unlocking her apartment door before turning around and closing it. A man is seen rounding the bend of the corridor as she enters the apartment, sprinting down the hallway and reaching the door just as it closes.

The NYPD said in a statement to The Washington Newsday that “an unidentified male followed the victim, a 50-year-old female, into her building.” “As the victim was opening her apartment door, an unidentified male approached quickly and attempted to obtain admission to her flat.” The man can be seen sprinting toward the entrance from several angles in the footage. When the door shut, the footage shows him attempting but failing to turn the doorknob. The alleged perpetrator finally gave up and headed back down the corridor.

According to ABC7, there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The police agency is now seeking the public’s assistance in locating the unnamed individual. They requested that anyone with information call the New York City Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Callers can reach a Spanish hotline by dialing 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The New York Police Department publishes and updates public information about numerous crimes reported in New York City. According to the police department’s database, officers around the city have responded to 8,914 burglary complaints thus far in 2021. A total of 1,610 calls were reported in the Bronx.

Between September 6 and October 3, police responded to 1,076 burglary reports around the city, with 190 calls coming from the Bronx.

The investigation into this incident is only one of many that the NYPD is pursuing.

Officers are also appealing for the public’s aid in identifying a woman who reportedly shoved a bystander into an approaching subway train at the Times Square subway station, according to the Washington Newsday.

An unprovoked stranger is said to have pushed the victim into the approaching train. Despite colliding with the side of the approaching train, the victim did not tumble onto the tracks. She was abducted.