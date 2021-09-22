Video Recordings Police in Colorado used a battering ram to pry a child’s head free from a railing.

The Boulder Police Department in Colorado recently shared a video to social media showing two officers getting creative to extricate a youngster who had gotten her head wedged between two rails at an outdoor complex.

As he and another cop attempt to pull the bars apart, Boulder Police Sgt. Michael Marquez can be heard ordering the youngster to keep her head low. Marquez then raises a battering hammer above her head and uses it to break out by pushing the bars apart.

We’ve all done things as kids that seemed like a good idea at the time but that we afterwards regretted. That was the situation in this case, where the toddler’s head became stuck. Thankfully, Sgt Marquez and Officer Kyle devised a quick and devious plan to release her. #Boulder pic.twitter.com/eH8paon5g5 shared with mom

September 21, 2021 — Boulder Police Department (@boulderpolice)

The cops instruct the tiny girl to raise her head above the bars, which are slightly ajar.

“There you have it, there you have it. Officer Jordan Kyle reassure her, “You got it, you got it.”

As the officers and the girl’s mother rejoice, the toddler is able to pull her head free from the railing. The toddler and her mother can be heard praising the officers for their efforts as they depart the site.

“I was extremely worried, my stomach was in my throat, but I knew I had to remain cool and let her know there was nothing to be afraid of,” the child’s mother, who did not want to be identified, told Denver TV station KDVR. “We’d take care of it.”

She went on to say, "The officers were absolutely fantastic." "To make her feel special, they gave her stickers and a badge. I'm simply grateful they were able to put us at rest so quickly."