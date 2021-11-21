Video of Looters Taking Items From Nordstrom in California This page has been viewed 1.7 million times.

Approximately 80 people entered a Nordstrom shop in Walnut Creek, California, on Saturday night and “immediately began stealing stuff,” according to police.

People sprinting leaving the Bay Area store, according to a video sent on Twitter by a local journalist. Looters may be seen carrying bags towards cars. A man is seen carrying a luggage. The video had been viewed over 1.7 million times as of 5 p.m. ET on Sunday.

“#Breaking,” said NBC Bay Area reporter Jodi Hernandez on Twitter. Approximately 25 automobiles blocked the street and raced inside the Walnut Creek Nordstrom, stealing merchandise before piling into cars and racing away. At least two people were apprehended with guns drawn.” #Breaking Approximately 25 automobiles blocked the street and raced inside the Walnut Creek Nordstrom, stealing merchandise before piling into cars and racing away. At least two people were apprehended with guns drawn. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 @JodiHernandezTV — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) 21 November 2021 The act was dubbed “organized theft” by police, who reported Sunday afternoon that three people were arrested for their roles in the crimes committed Saturday night.

The Walnut Creek Police Department issued a statement on Sunday saying, “Police are investigating what appears to be a planned event, with the initial calls coming in concerning cars driving recklessly in the vicinity soon before 9:00 p.m.”

Two employees were assaulted, and one was pepper-sprayed, according to police. Officers arrived on the site and arrested two people in a car, “one of them was in possession of a pistol,” according to the report. A second suspect was apprehended nearby “in possession of stolen Nordstrom merchandise.” “The remaining members of this criminal gang fled the scene in high-speed automobiles,” police said. Investigators are still looking through security footage from the incident “to identify other suspects responsible for this heinous conduct,” according to the statement.

The Nordstrom heist isn’t the first instance of brazen theft in the Bay Area in recent days.

People robbed and vandalized establishments in San Francisco’s Union Square on Friday night, including Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

In the aftermath of the crime spree, city officials promised to crack down on Saturday.

“I saw what you saw.” This is a condensed version of the information.