Video of a woman discovering a secret ‘room’ beneath her bed in a motel room goes viral [Video].

While staying in a hotel room with her grandma, a woman discovered something terrifying beneath her bed. A video revealing how Tiktoker Addison discovered a secret ‘chamber’ beneath her bed quickly went popular on social media, with viewers speculating as to what it could be.

Addison posted the video on her Tiktok account @addisoncassel with the comment “better not be a body under my bed” and a text to speech feature explaining her discovery. Since it was posted earlier this week, the video has received over 4.6 million views and 319,000 likes, according to Daily Dot.

Addison explains in the video how she saw a cut out on the floor and wanted to investigate. In the meantime, spectators can see a carpeted floor with a cut running through it. “I and my grandmother opened it, and it was covered in two layers,” the speaker continues.

When Addison removes the carpet and a wooden covering, viewers can see a little dark hole that appears to be a room beneath. “There is a room beneath my bed. The motel is a one-story structure “She serves as a reminder to the audience.

##fy ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fyp ##fy

Many others offered their own interpretations of what the area may be. When some individuals speculated it could be a boiler room, a bomb shelter, or a crawl space, others came up with more scarier theories based on scary movies they’d seen.

“I once saw a movie about a lunatic motel owner who had underground tunnels to each room and would slaughter them in their sleep,” one viewer said.

another person stated “I saw an interview with a couple who were sleeping in a hotel bed with two dead bodies underneath it. They’d only recently begun to smell, “another viewer added their two cents.

Another said, “It’s a tunnel for human trafficking or to hide people.”

Addison produced a video detailing how she made the discovery after many viewers requested follow-up clips for her brief viral video. “But there were no pipes or electrical down there,” she stated in the video, indicating that it was most likely a crawl space. She also shared a follow-up video that took us deeper into the room.