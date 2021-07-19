Video of a deadly snake attempting to follow a toddler inside a home has gone viral.

On social media, a terrifying video of a venomous snake attempting to follow a toddler into a Vietnamese home has gone viral.

The child can be seen playing in the front yard of the house in a video posted on YouTube on Friday, with his grandfather standing near him. A 6-foot-long King Cobra slithers towards them, and the grandfather instantly informs the boy’s father, who is seated a few feet away.

The father then rushes up to the youngster, snatches him up, and the entire family dashes back into the house. In a second, the reptile pursues them. The child’s grandfather, on the other hand, manages to close the door just in time, leaving the snake outside.

The reptile slithers around the yard, slithering through belongings left on the floor, unable to enter the house. It makes its way out of the yard in the end.

“There was a 2-meter king cobra creeping into my house when my boy was playing his toy in the front yard,” the child’s mother said in the caption of the video posted on YouTube by ViralHog. His granddad was the man who was standing. Because the grandfather had recently recovered from a stroke, he was unable to react quickly when he noticed the snake moving and called for my husband to come save the child. Fortunately, everyone is in good shape!”

With over one million views, the one-minute film has gone viral. Several individuals said in the comments section that they were startled to see the snake move so quickly.

“Wow, based on the elderly man’s reaction when he first saw it, I didn’t expect it to be that swift and agile. It’s a good thing the younger man was there to look after him and the baby!” One person made a comment.

“Take a look at the speedster… Today, I am convinced that snakes should never be underestimated. They can reach you with breakneck speed, and you won’t have time to consider your options… So don’t try to be a hero… “First and first, try to flee, leave the material things behind, and rescue yourself….then you can borrow some time to think,” remarked another person.