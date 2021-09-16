VIDEO Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito’s Body Cam Footage Shows Her Distraught Before Her Disappearance

On Thursday, police in Moab City, Utah, revealed body camera footage from Aug. 12 that showed Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito and her fiance Brian Laundrie being pulled over in their vehicle and allegedly fighting.

Petito, a 22-year-old New York woman, went missing after a cross-country road trip over the weekend.

She appears extremely distressed in the footage and repeatedly apologizes to officers for her emotional state.

The two were stopped for speeding and struck a curb at the Arches National Park entrance. A witness reportedly reported to the police department that the pair appeared to be arguing while parked somewhere else.

Petito’s family had last communicated with her on August 25. Petito, a renowned YouTuber and social media blogger with thousands of online followers, is from Long Island, New York, but now lives in Florida.

On September 1, Laundrie, 23, came home to New Port, Florida, after their cross-country van excursion.

Petito’s mother reported her missing on Sept. 11 following unsuccessful attempts to contact her.

The two were pulled over on August 12th, according to the video published.

Petito was requested to step out of the car almost immediately to speak with the officer separately.

The couple had gotten into a fight earlier in the day, according to Petito. She blamed their squabbles on her “obsessive-compulsive condition.”

“We just got into a fight this morning. Petito explained to the officer that he had some personal concerns.

“I don’t know, some days I have really horrible OCD, and I was just cleaning and straightening up and apologizing to him, saying that I’m so mean because I have OCD and get frustrated,” she explained.

Laundrie was then instructed to exit the vehicle. He told the officers that the pair had gotten into an altercation because he got into the van with unclean feet, which irritated Petito.

Petito was then locked out of the van by Laundrie because she “wanted to take a break” and “calm down.” Petito allegedly struck Laundrie’s arm and attempted to climb into the passenger door when she was locked out as a result of this.

He stated, “The male sought to create distance by instructing Gabbie to go for a stroll to cool down.” “She began slapping the male because she didn’t want to be separated from him. He yanked her back and grabbed her face. Brief News from Washington Newsday.