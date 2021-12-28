[Video] Leopard Jumps Inside A House And Takes Away A Pet Dog

Many people are frightened after seeing a viral video of a leopard jumping into a house in India and stealing the pet dog.

A dog can be seen constantly barking at an iron fence in CCTV footage from the event. The dog seemed to be afraid of something behind the door at one point. It then makes an attempt to flee. A leopard leaps over the iron fence and into the home the next second. It captures the dog in a matter of seconds and flees into the night.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan’s video has subsequently gone viral on social media, receiving over a hundred thousand views.

“Look at that leopard. Others won’t be able to compete, “Kaswan took to Twitter to express his feelings. According to Hindusthan Times, Kaswan stumbled across the video on WhatsApp, where it was being spread by users.

“For some, this is an odd sight. Leopards, on the other hand, hunt dogs in various settings, including hilly areas. As a result, residents wear an iron collar on their pets. Which is what saves them. In many areas, stray dogs are also a major problem for leopards “In a subsequent tweet, he elaborated.

The incident apparently occurred in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, according to several Twitter users, according to The India Express.

Some viewers were saddened by the footage, and many questioned whether it was appropriate to keep a pet outside at night.

“People who live in places where big wild cats are a threat should keep their dogs and pets indoors at night. This is so heartbreaking. These cats are encroaching on human habitations as the number of small animals and wild cover decreases, and dogs or pets are easy prey “According to the publication, Karuna Sanghvi, a Twitter user, said.

There have been multiple incidences of leopards approaching urban areas in quest of food in recent months. A leopard came into an Indian school earlier this month and assaulted a few pupils. The feline was spotted lounging in the classroom and was caught on camera.

In September, a leopard assaulted a 55-year-old Mumbai woman who was sitting near her home late at night. As the feline tried to take her away, she fought back with her cane.