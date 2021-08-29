VIDEO Hurricane Ida Landfall Update: A Catastrophic Storm Hits Louisiana

Hurricane Ida made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday afternoon with devastating 150 mph winds and is forecast to weaken to a tropical storm by Monday morning as it approaches the Mississippi border.

At about 1:30 p.m. CT, the core of the life-threatening storm was 60 miles south-southwest of New Orleans and moving northwest at 13 mph, with deadly rainfall flooding the region.

The National Weather Service stated at 1:26 p.m. CT that an excessive wind warning is in force for the Louisiana communities of Houma, Laplace, and Bayou Cane until 4:30 p.m. CT. Each of the three cities is southwest of New Orleans.

Residents who did not flee the impacted areas have been advised to remain in their homes. As Hurricane Ida approached landfall, CNN reported that New Orleans emergency medical services had halted all operations and that first-responders would restart operations once conditions were safer.

At least nine fire departments have put their services on hold. Power outages have been reported at sewage and pump sites in New Orleans.

As Hurricane Ida approaches Louisiana, there will be a significant storm surge in New Orleans.

President Joe Biden signed a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana and dispatched 2,000 FEMA personnel to the area before Hurricane Ida made landfall.

“Hurricane Ida is a potentially fatal storm. Please heed local officials’ advice if you are in the storm’s path,” Vice President Kamala Harris said on Twitter at 12:49 p.m. ET.

The storm strikes on the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which wreaked havoc on New Orleans in 2005. Since Hurricane Katrina, the federal government has spent $14.5 billion on levees and pumps to safeguard the New Orleans area from flooding.