VIDEO Gabby Petito’s Parents Hold First Press Conference Since Her Death, But Won’t Talk About Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old YouTuber, spoke to reporters on Long Island, New York, on Tuesday. Petito’s parents spoke to the media for the first time since Gabby’s death was confirmed, at an almost 20-minute press conference.

“Gabby Petito was a stunning woman with an amazing grin and a zest for life that drew everyone to her. Gabby Petito cherished life, people, and adventures. She was a ray of sunshine in everyone’s life who knew her. Attorney Richard Stafford stated, “Gabby’s family does not want that light to extinguish.”

The “Gabby Petito Foundation” was established, with all proceeds going toward assisting in the search for other missing people.

“We need something constructive to emerge out of this tragedy. “We can’t let her name be slandered,” her father, Joseph Petito, said. “Anything we can do to raise awareness and assist individuals is what we want to do.”

Stafford commended law police, the media, and others who helped with the investigation.

“They have received an outpouring of love, affection, and sympathy not only from their family and friends, but also from law enforcement, the press, and people all over the world, for which they are grateful. They’ve been given time and room to grieve this terrible loss, and we ask that you continue to respect their privacy and give them the space and time they need,” Stafford added.

All of her family members wore tattoos in her honor. Gabby had a tattoo on her arm that she designed, and they both got it. A triangle with three flowers inside, the word “believe,” the phrase “let it be,” and a little wave sign are among the tattoos.

“I wanted to be able to have her with me at all times.”

“She’s always with us, giving us signs,” says the narrator. Gabby’s stepfather remarked, “It’s difficult, we’ve been talking about where do you go from here, how do you get back to normal, whatever normal may be from here on out.”

“But we have each other; we’re a big family with a large support system. And we’re just going to keep pushing forward, living and loving every day as Gabby did, because that’s what we have to do.”

Stafford and his family declined to comment on Brian Laundrie, a 23-year-old who is regarded a