[Video] Erratic Stranger Pushes Woman Down New York Subway Train Tracks.

This week, a 24-year-old guy was arrested after he assaulted a woman at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, and pushed her down onto the train tracks.

According to the New York Post, the man, later identified as 24-year-old John Merritt, began following the victim on the northbound 3 and 4 platforms at the Utica Avenue-Eastern Parkway station on Wednesday.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, was described by the source as adding, “He was being crazy and started to spit at me.”

Merritt then allegedly pursued the woman as she attempted to flee the scene by boarding the train.

“I thought that getting on the train where authorities couldn’t reach me and him wasn’t the best decision… So I stayed on the platform, and he decided to spit at me,” the victim, who works as an administrative assistant and underwriter, explained.

The assault escalated after the lady elected to stay on the platform for fear of Merritt following her onto the train, according to video footage captured by a bystander.

“Then he grabbed up something… Other people were attempting to stop him, according to the woman. “He took a different object and slammed it against me.”

In response to Merritt’s hostility, the woman was seen swinging a yellow “Wet Floor” sign at him on video. According to police and video, the man then shoved the woman toward the tracks, causing her to tumble backward onto the roadbed.

With the help of a good Samaritan, the woman was able to re-enter the platform and pursue Merritt. According to the footage, she hit Merritt with a broom, which he snatched from her.

Merritt tried to flee on a train, but officers were already on the spot and apprehended him, according to the woman. According to authorities, he was arrested on the spot and charged with assault, menacing, and harassment.

Following the interaction, emergency medical services on the scene treated the woman.

“I’m unable to walk. Right now, that’s the most serious injury… “I have a lot of bruises on my legs and arms,” the woman added, adding that she had bruises and a cut on her face as well.

Despite her injuries, the victim expressed gratitude for her life.

"I'm delighted I was able to walk away from the railroad tracks before the train arrived… And I'm delighted to be here today," she says.