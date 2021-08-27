Video Captures the Moment a Dispute Turns Into Gunfire on a New York Street.

A new video shows the moment a verbal altercation turned into midday gunshots on a New York City street.

The video, which was shared to Twitter on August 25 by the New York Police Department (NYPD) News account, shows a man sprinting along a street in the Bronx borough while being pursued by two other people.

As the video progresses, one of the people chasing the man can be seen carrying a gun and aiming it at the victim as he tries to flee. The victim then hides behind a car, as the alleged gunman approaches and shoots the rifle once again at the victim.

DO YOU KNOW WHO THESE MEN ARE WANTED FOR ASSAULT? After a verbal altercation on 8/21/21 at 6:17 AM near 1301 Westchester Ave in the Bronx, a 32-year-old victim was shot in the torso and buttocks by one of the accused. Do you have any information? DM @NYPDTips or call 800-577-TIPS to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/T1Ouu3f9fB

— NEW YORK POLICE DEPARTMENT (@NYPDnews) August 26, 2021

After that, the two individuals escape the scene, leaving the victim laying on the pavement behind the parked car.

As they run toward the camera and away from the victim, the footage provides a closer look at both suspects.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 21, at roughly 6:17 a.m. local time, according to an NYPD representative. The victim was a 32-year-old male.

The victim was at a “after-hours party” around 1301 Westchester Avenue in the Bronx, which is part of the NYPD’s 42 Precinct, when he got into a verbal altercation with one of the suspects named only as “Individual #1,” according to police.

The victim’s verbal confrontation with the suspect escalated into a “physical altercation,” prompting another unnamed guy, whom police have dubbed “individual #2,” to brandish a pistol and chase the victim down the street.

According to authorities, the man was wounded in the “torso and buttocks” and was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in “stable condition” to be treated for his gunshot wounds.

Individual #1 was described by police as a dark-skinned man with a “medium build” and facial hair. He was last seen with black trousers and a torn white tank top. This is a condensed version of the information.