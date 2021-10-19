Video and fear of retaliation may complicate Ahmaud Arbery’s jury selection.

The trial for Ahmaud Arbery’s death began this week in Glynn County, Georgia, with jury selection beginning on Monday. However, a delayed start in choosing 12 jurors and four alternates could portend a challenging case involving race in the South.

Gregory McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and their next-door neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are scheduled to stand trial for the murder of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who was killed while out for a jog on February 23, 2020.

Arbery was fatally shot by Travis McMichael in the unincorporated Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in an event captured on cellphone camera.

The McMichaels claimed they were making a citizen’s arrest on Arbery because he looked like a burglary suspect in a video posted to a neighborhood organization.

Travis McMichael allegedly shot Arbery three times with a shotgun in self-defense after the father and son allegedly armed themselves with guns and tracked him down with the help of Bryan.

Bryan’s video of the incident is expected to be the most important piece of evidence submitted to the jury.

Felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment are all allegations against the three defendants.

All three males have been indicted on federal hate crime counts in addition to the state ones.

According to the Glynn County Clerk of Superior and Magistrate Court, 600 potential jurors were summoned to attend on Monday, with an additional 400 on standby to appear next week if required.

The general questioning of the first group of 20 potential jurors revealed that narrowing the jury pool would be difficult, with 13 of the 20 admitting they had already formed an opinion on the accused’s guilt or innocence.

On Monday, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley, who has been appointed to preside over the case, said, “This is a case that has garnered significant attention in this community as well as around the country, and I have no doubt that the 1,000 or so individuals who were summoned when they received that summons, reacted in some way to that.” “This is not a simple task for anyone.” One possible juror informed the attorneys that he was ill. This is a condensed version of the information.