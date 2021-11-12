[Video] An enraged Texas woman throws spicy soup at a restaurant employee because it was “too hot.”

A woman hurled spicy soup in the face of a restaurant employee in Texas, prompting police to investigate.

On Nov. 7, an unidentified nasty restaurant guest called Sol De Jalisco in Temple to complain about a soup order she had picked up. According to authorities, the woman reported that the soup she ordered was so hot that it melted the container’s plastic cap.

The woman insulted the restaurant employee during the original call. Jannelle Browland, the restaurant manager, said she hung up the phone. The woman then dialed the restaurant’s number a second time. Browland then put the customer on hold as he assisted other diners.

After that, the irritated caller stormed into the restaurant and started to verbally assault Browland.

According to KXAN, Browland stated, “So I put my phone down and I said, ‘Ma’am, I can still help you.” “That was my exact phrase. ‘Ma’am, I can still assist you,’ I said. I’m only asking since you don’t talk to me like that. In that moment, she literally grabbed the cup and tossed it directly at me “she stated

Surveillance footage from the restaurant showed the woman carrying the soup container and another person approaching Browland who was standing behind the counter. The confrontation quickly escalated, with the woman throwing the spicy soup in Browland’s face after exchanging a few words.

The soup, according to Browland, was not as hot as when it was served, but it was still warm.

Browland told KCEN, “The spices from it are what hit me the hardest.” “I recall feeling the soup’s warmth, but my eyes were burning so badly. My nose was throbbing with irritation. Because of the searing, it took my breath away for a second. I was completely taken aback by everything “she continued.

According to KIRO-TV, Browland later revealed in a TikTok video that she offered the consumer a refund. Browland’s suggestion was rejected, and the woman continued to dispute with her.

Menudo, a spicy Mexican soup, was the soup of choice. Browland’s eyes were burned and she had two nose bleeds as a result of the spices in the soup.

The assailant has been barred from entering the establishment. The woman is facing charges, according to police.