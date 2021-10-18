[Video] A woman brings a microphone on a plane and lectures passengers about the origins of the pandemic.

On social media, a video of a woman who carried a microphone on a flight to teach her fellow passengers on her views regarding the pandemic’s origins has gone viral.

Since it was released on TikTok on Sunday, the video featuring the unidentified woman’s rage against COVID-19 has received over a million views. Complex said that a Tiktoker named Jawny, who represents herself as a singer-songwriter, posted the video to his account with the caption, “I bought in-flight wifi only to post this.”

The video starts with the woman getting into an argument with a flight attendant after she was asked to put the microphone away. “I had brought my microphone with me. I’m going to make advantage of it “after the flight attendant ordered her to return to her seat, the woman said while standing in the aisle.

A flight attendant then tells her that if she does not sit down, she will be handcuffed, to which the woman responds that the people are enjoying her show.

She says, “I don’t need to be handcuffed.” “I’m entirely innocuous. Also, I believe you’re all loving it because, as I already stated, I’m not bad-looking “she continues.

“The reason the pandemic started is that nobody here has any more faith because you’re all stuck to your silly electronics and you don’t even know what reality is anymore,” the woman continues as she proceeds down the aisle lecturing.

“My dog has better sense than any of you,” she yells as the crew eventually takes her away from the aisle and guides her back to her seat.

Viewers have left a slew of amusing comments and reactions on the video, many of whom have had similar experiences with fellow passengers on the trip.

“She believed she was going to do a TED Talk on the plane,” one spectator said. Another viewer said, “Karens in the air, we call them Airens.” A viewer warned, “Portable microphones are about to be banned from carry-on bags.”

Some viewers were especially concerned about the flight attendants, who have a difficult time dealing with such situations. “Right now, I’m really worried about flight attendants. I’ve only heard terrible stories recently “a viewer remarked Another person wrote, “Flight attendants need access to tranquilizers.”