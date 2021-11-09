[Video] A Tennessee pastor tackles a gunman and stops him from opening fire on churchgoers.

After disarming a gunman who charged the altar during a sermon, a pastor at a church in Nashville, Tennessee, was hailed a hero on Sunday.

An armed man, identified as Dezire Baganda, 26, approached the altar and pointed a gun at the congregation, according to a video obtained by WWLP-TV. Ezekiel Ndikumana, a pastor at the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church, was praying with several other parishioners when an armed man, identified as Dezire Baganda, 26, approached the altar and pointed a gun at the congregation.

The video has since been retweeted by a number of news outlets and journalists. Ndikumana was seen tackling Baganda before he could even fire a shot in the video. The gun was eventually wrestled away from the man by the churchgoers.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video unsettling.

According to ABC 7, the crowd detained the suspect until police arrived.

According to WKBN-TV, Ndikumana added, “He wanted to kill, that’s what immediately came to mind.”

“He was in full view of virtually everyone. He had no one behind him yet, so he could have done whatever he wanted.” Baganda does not belong to the church. However, according to Ndikumana, the individual has already attended multiple services.

Meanwhile, church members said Baganda has been barred from entering the building because he allegedly disrupted pastors’ preaching. They said, however, that he never became violent.

Baganda reportedly entered the church for the 10 a.m. service and stayed calm till 12:45 p.m. on the day of the event.

There were no shots fired inside the church.

According to WBAL-TV, “the courageous actions of a local pastor and many of his parishioners protected a church from additional bloodshed.”

Baganda has been charged with felony aggravated assault on 15 counts. Additional charges are expected to be filed against him.

Ndikumana thanked God for enabling him to preserve lives after the disaster.

“I believe God used me because I felt compelled to use the back door as an illustration of what was going on by attempting to sneak behind him. And then I had the need to go grab him… and that’s exactly what I did “According to WWLP-TV, he said. “God intended to demonstrate that he is a mighty being. One thing I made clear was that we had faith.”