[Video] A school officer violently body slams a teen student, claiming she was a threat.

According to the teen’s lawyer, a school resource officer in Los Angeles County, California, reportedly body slammed a female student to the ground and arrested her in late August because she was deemed a “threat.”

According to CBS 2 Los Angeles, footage from the incident on Aug. 30 showed an unnamed L.A. County Sheriff’s Department officer pinning down 16-year-old Mikaila Robinson immediately after body slamming her to the ground at Lancaster High School.

“Get off of me,” says the narrator. As shown in the video, Robinson told the officer, “Get the f**k off of me,” as he locked her in position while a crowd formed around them.

According to an ABC 7 story, Robinson was later apprehended and removed from the school by the same officer.

Lisa Bloom, an activist and civil rights lawyer who represents the Robinson family, said the sheriff’s department had labeled her client a “danger.”

“Was there a threat? Bloom was cited by CBS 2 Los Angeles as saying, “We haven’t been told precisely.”

“All she did, according to [Robinson], was walk up to the school resource officer and say, ‘Why are you looking at me like that, is anything wrong?’” she continued.

According to ABC 7, officials reported that foul language was used during the confrontation, and that things escalated from there. Robinson, on the other hand, is said to have avoided using profane words.

“My client claims she didn’t use any profanity because it was a buddy. In any case, the profanity was not a threat,” Bloom explained.

Robinson allegedly tried to flee from the officer, who told her she couldn’t leave.

“The sheriff’s deputy claims he had to pull her down because she was walking away from him. That does not justify the execution of a child. “Taking down an adult is hardly a justification,” Bloom added.

Bloom stated that she was considering all legal possibilities for her client, including a civil case against the district and the police.

“Under the law, physical violence is only justified if the officer or another person is physically threatened with bodily injury or death… A adolescent merely walking away does not fit that criterion, according to the attorney.

According to reports, the officer attempted to detain a juvenile student in connection with a criminal complaint, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, which provides policing services on school campuses.

"The youngster physically resisted the detention, so the School Resource Deputy had to use force to get him to comply.