[Video] A police officer assaults a restaurant employee for allegedly refusing to provide him free food and alcohol.

In India, a police officer was captured on tape punching a restaurant employee who allegedly refused him free food and alcohol beyond business hours.

The incident occurred at a restaurant near the Vakola police station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where the officer works, about 12.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Vikram Patil, an assistant police inspector of the Mumbai Police, was seen repeatedly punching Ramdas Patil, the restaurant’s cashier, for allegedly refusing to serve food and wine after midnight, according to CCTV evidence. The cop approached the cashier and assaulted him. While other staff at the institution attempted to interfere, he repeatedly smacked the man and pulled on his clothes. The assault was eventually put to a halt by the staff member.

On social media, the footage of the incident has gone viral.

The restaurant’s owner, Mahesh Shetty, said he told the officer over the phone that they were already closed for the day. The plain-clothed cop, on the other hand, refused to listen and entered the establishment after midnight through the back door.

Before assaulting the workers, the cop wanted free food and wine, according to the complaint.

When told that their workers had gone home, he barged in, abused, and beat the cashier, Ramdas Patil, according to The Times of India.

Shetty intends to speak with senior officers and request that the non-cognizable allegation be made into a crime.

Meanwhile, the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association’s president, Shivanand Shetty, denounced the attack on the restaurant worker.

“We strongly condemn this act, which not only tarnishes the police force but also causes local business owners to lose faith in law enforcement,” he stated, according to The Free Press Journal. “Restaurant owners want nothing more than to operate their business in a peaceful manner, so we propose that the cop be prosecuted severely to prevent future incidents in which law enforcement officers become lawbreakers.” The Mumbai Police Department has taken disciplinary action against Patil, according to S. Chaitanya, deputy commissioner of police.

