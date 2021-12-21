[Video] A huge crocodile swallows a shark that was reeled in by a fisherman.

An Australian fisherman reeled in a small shark, which was grabbed on camera by a large crocodile.

When the incident occurred, Dan Johnson of North Queensland was fishing with his wife, daughter, and dog near Proserpine.

The fisherman noticed the crocodile, locally known as Boofhead, moving toward a small bull shark on the bank and swallowing it whole.

According to Johnson, the crocodile was over 13 feet long.

“He’s a well-known figure. This crocodile is always present, but it just grabs a fish from you once in a while when you’re fishing “According to 9News, Johnson stated. “I was just having a fish at the time. I hooked a shark and heard a lot of noise on my right side, which I mistook for them shouting ‘excellent job you’ve snagged a good fish,’ when they were actually saying ‘watch out,’ and by the time I realized what was going on, the croc was approaching.” Before the crocodile ate the line and swam away, Johnson cut the line to the shark.

The region was popular with people wanting to see the crocodile, according to the fisherman.

“It was incredible to be able to view it up near and personal. I’ve been there a number of times “he stated “He was just going for a ride. When you see it, you say to yourself, “If I’m in the water, I’m not going to be able to outswim that animal.” You can see how quick they are even when they aren’t trying… He’s a bit of a hero, and as long as people don’t meddle with him, everything will be great.” According to The Guardian, Johnson’s main message to individuals who come with crocodiles in the wild is to enjoy them from afar.

“Don’t feed it, throw objects at it, or try to entice it to pay attention to you…

The power these things wield is incredible; they should be revered and cherished.”

On the east coast of Australia earlier this year, a photographer managed to snap images of a monster-sized crocodile attacking and consuming a shark.

Mark Ziembicki, who was taken aback when he saw the lizard devouring the little bull shark, captured the moment on film.

Down a photo taken by Ziembicki, the 1,500-pound crocodile closes in on the 100-pound shark, its massive mouth wide open. The crocodile is seen in a second snap with the shark in its jaws, preparing to swallow it.