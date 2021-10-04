[Video] A Georgia cop faces backlash for a TikTok joke about a woman giving birth while in custody.

After posting a TikTok video in which he laughed about a woman giving birth while in detention, a Georgia cop has been publicly chastised.

After the video went viral, Snellville police officer Nick Moore deleted his social media accounts and the controversial footage. However, the video is still going viral, with millions of people commenting on it.

Moore can be seen in police uniform behind the wheel in the original video shared to his account @k9hanes, joking about a woman in detention giving birth in the back of his patrol car. Moore reacts to each scene in the video, which is described through captions.

After she complains to him about having pains, the officer informs the pregnant woman that she is about to go to jail.

Moore turns his head to the back of the truck as though shocked by the scenario when the caption reads, “Prisoner: My Water Broke.” “Prisoner: You’re Going To Have To Deliver The Baby,” the caption adds, to which the cop lip-syncs the words “Ain’t No Way” and shakes his head while gazing at the camera.

Despite Moore’s removal of the video, many people have saved and uploaded it, including a local content creator known as ‘thatdaneshguy.’ According to Newsweek, he criticized the cop for making a “tasteless joke” and stated that pregnant women being ignored or mistreated in prison is not a laughing matter in his modified version of the video. More than 492,000 people have seen the video.

“You’re a cop, right?” You’re expected to carry yourself with such professionalism. In the video, he says, “You’re meant to protect and serve.” “It’s not acceptable to make jokes like this. This is precisely why citizens distrust police officers,” he continued.

Another user, Jessica Kent, shared her reaction to the original video, revealing the personal pain she went through after giving birth on her own while imprisoned nine years ago. “This isn’t a joke,” Kent stated emphatically.

“It’s not amusing. This is something I’ve experienced. I’ve spoken to and worked with women who have gone through similar experiences,” Kent, a prison reform advocate, added. She also stated that being arrested can result in preterm labor and harm to an unborn child.

