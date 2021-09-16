[Video] A deadly cobra wraps itself around a 6-year-neck old’s for two hours before biting her; the child survives.

When a cobra curled itself around her neck, a 6-year-old girl oscillated between life and death for two hours. Despite the fact that the poisonous reptile bit her arm later, the child miraculously lived.

According to NDTV, the incident occurred on September 12 in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

The infant was judged no longer in danger on Wednesday.

Purvi Gadkari, a resident of Wardha’s remote area, has been identified as the victim. The terrified little girl is seen resting on a mattress on the floor of her house in a video that is currently circulating on social media.

The snake is securely wrapped around the girl’s neck in the terrifying footage. The snake’s hood is fully extended behind her back.

Gadkari was reportedly told to lie quietly so as not to encourage the reptile into biting her. The girl could be seen in the video obeying the order and remaining motionless while her family members rushed to get a snake charmer.

The toddler is said to have remained in the same position for about two hours. The cobra appeared to be about to slither away when the panic-stricken kid moved a little, forcing the serpent to bite her arm.

The infant was transported to a local hospital where she had four days of care. Despite the fact that cobras have enough neurotoxins to kill 20 people in a single bite, the girl survived. She’ll be back home shortly after she’s been cured.

Two toddlers were bitten by a snake while sleeping inside their home in Maharastra last week, in a similar event. When the reptile attacked the youngsters, they were sleeping on the floor of their home with their parents. Despite the fact that both toddlers were bitten, their parents were completely ignorant. They came to know about the incident only after the father felt something ‘cold’ slithering against his leg.

With an average of 58,000 deaths each year, India has the largest number of snakebite incidents and deaths in the world.