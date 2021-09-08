[Video] A 20-foot-long snake bites a zookeeper in order to protect her eggs.

On social media, a video of a 20-foot-long snake biting a California zookeeper in an attempt to protect her eggs has gone viral.

On Sunday, zookeeper Jay Brewer posted a six-minute video on Instagram showing him attempting to remove the snake’s eggs and place them in a safer location. The python, however, became enraged and attempted to punch the zookeeper numerous times before biting him on the hand.

Brewer was able to remove the snake’s eggs before carrying it on his shoulder and traveling to another zoo room.

In the caption, he wrote, “20Ft Snake Bit Me.” “Well, this enormous pied girl has never really loved me, but in this video she really gets me; not only is she a wonderful parent defending her eggs, but she is only one generation removed from a wild snake, so her genes are a little crazier. Regardless, she’s a lovely snake, and her offspring will be even more so.”

The zookeeper finished the video by showing the camera his bite marks and treating the wound with antiseptic. He also had more animal bites from three weeks ago on various places of his body.

The video has received over a million views on social media and a slew of comments from internet users. Brewer’s patience and commitment to his work were lauded by many of them.

One netizen remarked, “The patience and tranquility are beyond imagining. Stay safe bud.”

Another person said, “We appreciate the work and education, brotha!”

Meanwhile, some internet users discussed how intense the video was.

A commenter commented, “My phone nearly dropped out of my hand, and I was also ducking it from here.”

On Instagram, Brewer has over 4.5 million followers. Photos and videos of reptiles such as snakes and crocodiles abound on his page.

Last month, he shared a stunning video of himself wandering around the zoo with a gigantic 22-foot yellow-tinted snake on his shoulder.

“When no one is available to assist in the movement of a 22-foot, 250-pound snake. He captioned the video, “You do it the old fashioned manner yourself.”