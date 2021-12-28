VIDEO: 5 Anti-Vaxxers Are Arrested At Burger King As NYC’s COVID Vaccine Mandate Is Enforced.

Anti-vaxxers across the city are protesting New York City’s COVID vaccine mandate, which requires those 12 and older to produce proof of immunization in order to enter many indoor venues.

According to social media videos, five people were arrested after rushing inside a Burger King in Brooklyn on Monday night to protest the city’s COVID vaccine mandate.

According to the New York Post, the protestors, who were not wearing face masks, screamed at Burger King employees who refused to serve them because they didn’t produce proof of vaccination following a display in front of spectators in the restaurant.

After the protesters refused to leave, the New York Police Department was called. The anti-vaxxers were detained and taken into custody as soon as the cops arrived.

Bystanders, on the other hand, chanted, “Shame on you,” as they chastised the NYPD for implementing the COVID vaccine mandate.

“They’ll eat Burger King, but they won’t get vaccinated,” one Twitter user said of the protests.

Trespassing and remaining unlawfully within the restaurant were charges against the anti-vax group.

There have been protests at the Cheesecake Factory and Applebee’s restaurants in New York City since the COVID vaccine mandate went into effect.

Burger King has joined the ranks of the Cheesecake Factory, Applebee's, and the Cheesecake Factory. There's definitely a pattern here. In New York City, evidence of immunization is required in indoor establishments such as restaurants, bars, gyms, and movies.