Victoria Beckham’s Wedding Dance Sparks Controversy, Judge Suggests ‘Strictly’ Appearance

Victoria Beckham’s dance moves at her son Brooklyn’s wedding have been at the center of family drama, with Brooklyn accusing his mother of “humiliating” behavior during a wedding dance that he claims disrupted his special moment with his new wife, Nicola Peltz. However, the fallout hasn’t deterred BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, with judge Craig Revel-Horwood saying he would love to see the former Spice Girl take to the stage.

Brooklyn’s Accusations

The accusations stem from Brooklyn’s viral comments about an “inappropriate” dance at his wedding in 2022. According to Brooklyn, his mother hijacked the first dance he had planned with Nicola and instead danced with him, leaving him feeling “humiliated.” He described how the dance moment turned awkward when Marc Anthony called him to the stage, only to have Victoria step in, taking the stage instead of his bride. Brooklyn alleges that Victoria danced “inappropriately on him” during this public moment, making him feel uncomfortable in front of guests.

In response to the situation, sources close to Brooklyn and Nicola claimed that Victoria’s actions caused tension, with Nicola reportedly leaving the room in tears. Meanwhile, the Beckham family’s side has disputed these claims, stating that guests at the wedding appeared to enjoy the moment, with no immediate complaints about Victoria’s behavior. They suggested that the tension might stem from deeper issues between the families, with a source claiming that Nicola didn’t want Brooklyn to dance with his mother at all.

Despite the heated accusations, Craig Revel-Horwood, a longtime judge on Strictly, expressed enthusiasm about the idea of Victoria joining the show. When asked about the possibility, Revel-Horwood, who has been part of the show since its inception, said Victoria would be “amazing” on the dance floor. “She’d be great,” he added, clearly enjoying the thought of the pop star-turned-fashion mogul competing for the Glitterball Trophy.

The tensions surrounding Brooklyn’s comments go beyond the wedding dance. He has since accused his parents of attempting to control his marriage and even claimed that his mother withdrew from designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute. Additionally, he made allegations that David and Victoria had pressured him into signing away rights to his name, adding fuel to the fire of a family feud that has sparked headlines for months.

Despite the public fallout, Victoria and David Beckham have remained relatively silent on the matter, with sources indicating they are “baffled” by their son’s accusations, especially considering the positive reception they felt their wedding guests had towards the event.