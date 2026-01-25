Victoria Beckham Seen Out Amid Brooklyn’s Explosive Wedding Dance Claims

Victoria Beckham was spotted in public for the first time since her son Brooklyn’s explosive social media statement earlier this week. The former Spice Girl was seen celebrating Emma Bunton’s birthday alongside her bandmates Melanie Chisholm, Geri Horner, and Bunton herself at Soho Farmhouse.

Victoria, 51, shared a photo from the night on Instagram, where she paid tribute to her longtime friend Bunton, calling her “the most beautiful soul.” In the caption, she tagged Horner and Chisholm, adding, “I love you girls so much.” The quartet of iconic women donned coordinated outfits, with Victoria sporting a brown suit, Chisholm in a brown blazer dress, Bunton in a pink suit with flared trousers, and Horner in white flared trousers paired with a matching shirt.

Brooklyn’s Shocking Claims About Wedding Dance

The post comes in the wake of Brooklyn’s startling claims about his relationship with his parents. In one of the most sensational parts of his statement, he accused his mother of hijacking his first dance at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. Brooklyn alleged that the moment, meant to be a romantic highlight, became awkward and humiliating when his mother allegedly danced inappropriately with him, wrapping her arms around him and nuzzling his neck.

The situation quickly drew widespread attention, with many on social media mocking the fallout. Some of Brooklyn’s claims were supported by DJ Fat Tony, who had performed at the wedding. In an appearance on *This Morning*, Fat Tony described the dance as “really awkward.” He recalled that during the dance, US singer Marc Anthony had called Brooklyn to the stage and invited Victoria to join him, saying, “the most beautiful woman in the room.”

According to Fat Tony, the moment was made more uncomfortable by Brooklyn’s reaction. “Brooklyn looked devastated at the fact his first dance was with Victoria and not his wife,” he said. He also recounted that Nicola Peltz left the room in tears as the awkward exchange unfolded.

DJ Fat Tony emphasized that the whole situation was uncomfortable for everyone in the room. “This is all about how Brooklyn feels,” he said. “If he felt that it was inappropriate and awkward, then it was inappropriate and awkward.”