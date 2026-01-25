Victoria Beckham Scores Top Spot on UK Sales Charts Amid Family Fallout

Victoria Beckham has topped the UK sales charts with her 2001 single, “Not Such An Innocent Girl,” after a public dispute with her eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham. The song, a quarter of a century after its release, has become the best-selling and most downloaded track of the week, according to the Official Charts Company.

This remarkable surge in sales comes after Brooklyn Beckham made a series of explosive allegations about his parents, Victoria and Sir David Beckham, in a public statement. The fallout, which has divided social media into two camps—one siding with Brooklyn, the other with his famous parents—has fueled a renewed interest in Victoria Beckham’s solo music career. Despite the spike in downloads, “Not Such An Innocent Girl” did not break into the UK top 100 singles chart.

Public Fallout and Family Tensions

The tension within the Beckham family reached a peak earlier this week when Brooklyn accused his parents of manipulating the press to control narratives about his life. In his Instagram post, he alleged that Victoria had undermined his wedding by “hijacking” his first dance with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, claiming that her actions made him feel “uncomfortable and humiliated.” Brooklyn further revealed that Nicola had been excluded from David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations, adding to the rift.

Brooklyn’s allegations have caused a stir, particularly one incident where Victoria, instead of Nicola, was called to the stage during the wedding to share a dance with Brooklyn, leading to Nicola’s distress and reportedly leaving the event in tears. DJ Fat Tony, who performed at the wedding, confirmed that guests believed the dance would feature the bride, but it was Victoria who was invited to join her son, sparking controversy.

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, David Beckham addressed the family tensions, emphasizing the importance of letting children “make mistakes” in the public eye. His comments about social media and the need for education on its responsible use were made in the context of the ongoing public fallout.

Spice Girls to Fashion Mogul

Victoria Beckham, once known as “Posh Spice” in the 1990s girl group Spice Girls, has since made her mark in the fashion industry with her eponymous luxury label, launched in 2008. However, her musical career remains part of her multifaceted public image. Despite only releasing three singles during her solo career, including “A Mind of Its Own” and “This Groove/Let Your Head Go,” her track “Not Such An Innocent Girl” remains a fan favorite, reminding many of her pop roots.

Victoria’s chart-topping single and the controversy surrounding her family have thrust her back into the spotlight, showcasing both the enduring popularity of her early music and the ongoing drama within the Beckham household. As of now, Brooklyn, Victoria, and David Beckham have yet to comment further on the matter.