Victoria Beckham Holds Trademark on Brooklyn Beckham’s Birth Name

Victoria Beckham, former Spice Girl and fashion mogul, has held the trademark on her son Brooklyn’s birth name since 2017, sparking a fresh wave of speculation following Brooklyn’s recent comments about his parents. Alleging that they prioritize “Brand Beckham” over family, the 26-year-old’s statements have drawn attention to the ownership of his name, particularly as the trademark covers various goods and services.

Trademark Battle Brewing?

The trademark, registered through the UK’s Intellectual Property Office (IPO), encompasses a broad range of products, from clothing and cosmetics to books and toys. Under this registration, Brooklyn and his three siblings—Romeo, Cruz, and Harper—are required to seek permission from Victoria if they wish to use their birth names for branding purposes. This has raised questions about the extent of control Brooklyn has over his own name, especially as the registration is set for renewal in December 2026. If Victoria chooses not to renew, Brooklyn could reclaim the rights.

Experts in intellectual property law note that trademarking personal names has become increasingly common, especially for celebrities and athletes who want greater control over their public brand. “Once you have your name registered as a trademark, it gives you far more control over your image and brand,” said Alex Taylor, a partner in the Intellectual Property team at Withers.

Could Brooklyn Reclaim His Name?

If Brooklyn seeks to regain control of his name, the process may not be straightforward. Legal experts suggest that any dispute could be resolved through negotiation or a co-existence agreement between him and his mother. However, if tensions are high, litigating the issue could be costly and complex. “If there’s genuine animosity, it will be hard and expensive to try to litigate,” Taylor warned.

In the event Brooklyn requests the rights back and Victoria objects, a hearing could take place. Intellectual property expert Nick Aries noted that Brooklyn might also challenge the validity of the trademark if it is misleading or no longer reflects a commercial connection with him. Since the trademark was initially registered when Brooklyn was a minor, another legal argument could revolve around the fact that Victoria no longer holds the guardian role after Brooklyn turned 18.

Brooklyn’s potential legal options don’t stop there. According to Dr. Luke McDonagh, an associate professor of law at the London School of Economics, Brooklyn could pursue a “passing off” claim if he believes his name is being used inappropriately to endorse products with which he has no connection. Additionally, there may be grounds for a challenge based on bad faith, given that Victoria registered the name for commercial use when Brooklyn was a minor. However, such a claim would be untested in UK law.

Despite the trademark being held by Victoria, Brooklyn retains the right to use his birth name in business under the Trade Marks Act, as long as he does so honestly, without causing confusion or exploiting the goodwill Victoria has built around the name.