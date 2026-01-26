Victoria Beckham Faces Uncertainty Over Emma Bunton’s Birthday Party Amid Family Drama

Victoria Beckham’s attendance at her longtime friend Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday bash came amid a storm of personal turmoil. Just days earlier, Victoria’s son Brooklyn made explosive claims about his family, accusing his parents of trying to sabotage his marriage to Nicola Peltz. The 26-year-old chef’s accusations left the Beckhams reeling, with Victoria reportedly unsure about attending the event.

Brooklyn’s fiery social media post, which included accusations of control and inappropriate behavior, was released just five days before Emma Bunton’s celebration. At the heart of his attack, Brooklyn claimed his parents tried to “ruin” his relationship, citing incidents such as Victoria’s last-minute cancellation of Nicola’s wedding dress and claims that David Beckham had refused to meet with him unless Nicola was excluded from the encounter. He also criticized his mother’s behavior at his 2022 wedding, describing an awkward dance with Victoria that left him feeling humiliated.

Despite the family turmoil, Victoria attended the intimate birthday gathering at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire on Saturday, joining around 30 other guests, including Spice Girls bandmates Geri Horner and Mel C, along with television personality Holly Willoughby and singer Nicole Appleton. The guest list reflected Victoria’s commitment to showing up for her friends despite the emotional toll of Brooklyn’s accusations. According to an insider, while Victoria was deeply hurt by the public attack on her and David, both parents remained committed to attending the event for Emma’s sake.

The event itself was held in The Glasshouse, the private event space at the venue, and guests were treated to a free bar, a live DJ, and an all-night party that reportedly wrapped up with a group sing-along to The Wannadies’ “You and Me Song.” Victoria shared her own social media tribute to Emma, sharing a heartfelt birthday message and a picture of herself with Emma, Geri, and Mel C, who also joined the celebrations.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Claims Stir Family Tensions

Brooklyn’s accusations against his parents did not end with the wedding day incident. He went on to reveal the pressure he faced regarding his family’s influence over his personal and professional life. According to Brooklyn, his parents insisted he sign away the rights to his name before his wedding day in exchange for financial compensation, which he rejected. He also accused Victoria of being “controlling” and having a negative impact on his relationship with Nicola.

In the wake of Brooklyn’s statement, David Beckham addressed the controversy, acknowledging that “children make mistakes” and emphasizing the need to support them as they learn from their actions. David’s comments came just hours after Brooklyn’s post, reflecting the family’s attempt to manage the fallout from the ongoing public dispute.

As for Victoria, a friend of the couple revealed that despite the heartbreak, the Beckhams have maintained their focus on “moving forward,” maintaining their public appearances and professional commitments. However, the emotional toll on the family remains evident, with sources noting that Brooklyn’s recent claims have caused significant distress. The fallout from this high-profile family rift continues to unfold, with many wondering how this may impact the Beckham family’s carefully curated public image.