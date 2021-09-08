Victoria and Wendy are held at gunpoint in Emmerdale, but fans see a problem.

Victoria and Wendy were held at gunpoint by Russ on tonight’s episode of Emmerdale.

Wendy was taken aback when she went to the village last month to discover her ex-husband waiting for her.

Russ claimed he was pursuing the money Harry’s mother had left him after he was left out of his will.

Wendy initially refused to hand over the cash, but Russ threatened her with a “secret” that could endanger her life.

Russ disclosed to Wendy this week that the reason he’s on the run is because he shot a cop during an armed robbery of a jewelry store.

He believed that the £50,000 would enable him to elude the cops.

Victoria was delighted to hand over the £50,000 to Russ, assuming he needed money to pay off his mortgage.

Wendy, on the other hand, explained to Victoria the real reason why Russ wanted her money tonight.

Unfortunately, Russ interrupted their chat by brandishing a gun and demanding that Victoria and Wendy transfer the money.

Fans, on the other hand, have a problem with the plot, feeling that it’s odd that you’d give £50,000 to someone you’ve only known for a few weeks.

“So Victoria is going to pass over $50,000 to someone she doesn’t know,” Karren wrote. It’s difficult these days to lend a fiver and get it back.”

“£50,000 for a person she has never met,” Jordan tweeted.

“F****** hell, someone give Victoria her brain back,” Bradley added. Why would you give someone you don’t know $50,000?”

“Let’s just send £50k over to a man I barely know – yeah ok,” a fourth said.