Victims were beaten so hard by a drunken man that they were unable to eat for weeks.

A man who had 16 pints of beer and cider assaulted his victims so severely that they were unable to eat solid food for weeks.

According to a court hearing, Gary Baker and Mark Sharkey were severely hurt after James Bell of The Summit, Liscard punched them in the street.

Bell, 32, was drinking in the Primrose bar in Martins Lane, Liscard, on Saturday, June 5, with his victims and their friend Chris Stott seated separately. The barmaid was familiar to all four of them.

“They got into conversations with the barmaid, which resulted in some recriminations from her, which may have been overheard by the defendant,” prosecutor Peter Hussey said at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday, December 14.

The victims and their buddy were standing on the sidewalk near the pub car park about 20 minutes later when Bell went over the fence enclosing the car park and approached them.

They had a chat, and the others in the group, who were waiting for a ride home, believed it was harmless.

Mr Hussey said Bell’s heavily pregnant spouse was waiting in her car, flashing her headlights at him, but he seemed to disregard them.

Mr Baker then recalls seeing Bell’s fist come close to his face and collapsing.

“He was thrown straight back and landed flat on his back over the edge of the pavement in the road behind the defendant’s car,” Mr Hussey explained.

Mr Baker claimed to be dazed, but when he awoke, he noticed Bell squaring up to Mr Stott.

Bell attempted to attack Mr Stott, but Mr Sharkey intervened, so Bell spun around and hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground.

“More blows were aimed at him, but it is not apparent how many connected,” Mr Hussey said after watching CCTV footage.

“The defendant then furiously turned around and walked back to the car, where he eventually got in and drove away with his accomplice.”

Mr Baker went to Arrowe Park Hospital in anguish, his mouth full with blood, but his jaw was so seriously fractured that he was rushed by ambulance to Aintree Hospital.

He suffered multiple displaced fractures in both legs, according to X-rays taken there.