Victims of torture have been threatened with a power drill and acid because of missing cannabis.

In a harrowing ordeal caused by thefts from a drugs farm, two guys were threatened with guns, tormented, and warned their families would be shot.

Darren Hall and Joshua Childs were tortured for hours after being accused of stealing cannabis from an isolated St Helens warehouse.

Shawn O’Malley, David Scurfield, and Billy McColl were all involved in the incident, which left both victims suffering from “severe psychological damage.”

They’ll find out their fates on Friday, with O’Malley facing jail time for his role in a gangland shooting.

As their punishment hearing began today at Liverpool Crown Court, details of the men’s cases were heard.

Scurfield was in charge of a group of cannabis farm laborers, and both victims were among them.

The drugs were developed at a remote location in Ashton-in-Makerfield that had been broken into in the weeks running up to November 11th.

The men went to a local tavern and separated for the weekend after bagging up harvested cannabis and locking it in a shipping container that day.

The medications they had prepared days before were gone when they returned on Monday.

The discovery sparked a phone call between Scurfield and an unidentified colleague, during which Mr Childs claimed he overheard Scurfield being informed, “You owe us £30,000 now.”

“David Scurfield instructed the four others to wait inside the unit and to remain there, and he informed them that someone, now known to be the defendant Shawn O’Malley, was coming to speak to them,” prosecutor Jonathan Duffy told the court.

Mr Duffy claimed that O’Malley’s presence was intended to intimidate the men and use force to force Mr Childs and Mr Hall to say they were engaged in the crime.

With an imitation gun in his hand, O’Malley separated the victims from two coworkers and took them inside the flat.

“Shawn O’Malley pointed the pistol at the heads of Darren Hall and Joshua Childs and told them that if they did not tell him where the narcotics were, he would kill them,” Mr Duffy added.

