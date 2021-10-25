Victims of the violent Charlottesville rally are suing the rally’s organizers under a 150-year-old Ku Klux Klan act.

Lawyers for some of those injured during the violence at a “Unite the Right” event want to use a 150-year-old legislation to safeguard freed slaves’ civil rights in court during a civil trial.

On an August weekend in 2017, hundreds of white supremacists and demonstrators descended on Charlottesville, Virginia, to protest the removal of a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee.

With clashes between such groups and counterprotesters, fighting in the streets, and a Hitler lover slamming a car into a crowd, killing a woman and injuring others, the protest turned violent.

The four plaintiffs who were hurt in the incident now have to show that the defendants planned to perpetrate racially motivated violence ahead of time.

Karen Dunn, one of the lawsuit’s main attorneys, said, “It’s the only case that actually takes on the leadership and organization of the white supremacist movement.”

The lawyers are using the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was passed after the Civil War to empower private persons to sue other citizens for civil rights breaches.

The lawsuit accuses rally organizers of a “meticulously planned conspiracy” to commit violence against Blacks, Jews, and others based on race, ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation, and is funded by Integrity First for America, a nonprofit organization formed to disarm the instigators of the Charlottesville violence through litigation.

The case is being developed around racist conversations in internet chat rooms, social media activity, and talk of bringing weapons to the event.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers claim to have gathered 5.3 gigabytes of digital conversations from the defendants, including many on the online platform Discord, which were first published by Unicorn Riot, a left-wing media collective.

According to the lawsuit, there were "On Discord, there were "countless exhortations to violence," including one by a defendant who allegedly wrote, "I'm ready to smash skulls," and another who added, "It's going to get wild." Bring your footwear with you." "There is swiftly coming a day when bodies will be strewn in the streets as high as men can stack them in every white western city," a third allegedly wrote. However, the white nationalists charged as defendants say that any mention of weapons or combat was intended solely if they had them.