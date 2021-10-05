Victims of sex abuse in the Catholic Church in France say the report is a “Turning Point.”

According to the Associated Press, an independent commission released a report on Tuesday detailing sexual abuse within the French Catholic church and urging officials to take action.

According to the report, an estimated 33,000 children have been sexually abused by 3,000 priests and other church members over the last 70 years. Jean-Marc Sauvé, the president of the commission that produced the report, stated that the church owes the victims a due.

The independent commission asked that the church not respond to the allegations by remaining silent, as Catholic officials have a history of allowing cover-ups. The commission demanded that the Church compensate the victims, particularly in cases that are too old to be brought to court.

The report marked a “changing point in our history,” according to Francois Devaux, the chairman of the victims group La Parole Libérée (The Liberated Word). He claimed that cover-ups enabled “mass criminality.”

“But there was a betrayal: a violation of trust, a betrayal of morality, a betrayal of children, a betrayal of innocence,” Devaux added.

See below for more Associated Press reporting.

The investigation was assisted by Olivier Savignac, the head of the victims’ organization Parler et Revivre (Speak Out and Live Again). He told the Associated Press that the high number of victims per abuser was “terrifying” for French society and the Catholic Church.

Savignac chastised the church for considering such tragedies as isolated incidents rather than collective horrors. At the age of 13, he said he was assaulted by the director of a Catholic summer camp in the south of France, who was also accused of abusing several other boys.

“I saw this priest as a kind person who cared about me and would not harm me,” Savignac claimed. “But it wasn’t until I was half-naked on that bed and he was groping me that I understood something was amiss…. And we continue to do so, as if it were a swelling cyst. It’s as if the victim’s body and mind are infected with gangrene.”

In 2018, the priest was found guilty of child sexual abuse and sentenced to two years in prison, one of which was suspended.

Starting in the 1950s, the panel worked for two and a half years, listening to victims and witnesses and researching church, court, police, and news archives. This is a condensed version of the information.