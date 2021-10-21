Victims of phone fraud are being given urgent guidance after millions of people have been scammed.

A new piece of advice for victims of phone fraud has been released by Ofcom.

According to Birmingham Live, 45 million people have received questionable texts or calls in the last three months, according to stats.

As a result of the increase in people getting products delivered to their houses during the lockdown, there was an upsurge in fake communications demanding for delivery fees throughout the outbreak.

During this time, another phone scam surfaced: a message providing a link to a bogus government website promising Covid cash assistance or tax returns.

The hoax communications were created to gain access to people’s financial information, and Ofcom has advised three simple steps to take if they are targeted by scammers.

According to Ofcom, around half of the recipients will simply delete the bogus mail. However, this will not prevent further texts from arriving in the future, so save the message because it can be utilized to further investigate.

If you receive a strange text, follow these three procedures.

1. Call a halt! It’s possible that the writing is a hoax. Look for any details that don’t seem right as you read.

2. Don’t click on any links or provide any personal or financial information.

3. Report any strange text messages to 7726 and inform your friends and family. Simply send the SMS to that number, and it will be forwarded to the mobile service provider. These numbers can then be investigated and potentially blocked if they are proven to be a persistently rogue number, assisting in the eradication of fraudsters and preventing more people from falling victim to scams.

If you receive a strange call, follow these three procedures.

1. Call a halt! Don’t give out any personal or financial information.

2. Hang up and call the company they claim to represent to see if they are a scammer.

3. Inform your family about scam calls by reporting them to Action Fraud. Action Fraud can be reached by calling 0300 123 2040 or visiting their website at www.actionfraud.police.uk. For several years, Ofcom has worked with telecoms carriers to combat scams and nuisance calls, but it is concerned about a large increase in scam calls and texts in recent years. “The summary has come to an end.”