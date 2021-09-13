Victims of human trafficking were kept hidden under mattresses and forced into prostitution; a couple was arrested.

Two ladies were held against their will in two California motels, and a man and woman were found guilty. The victims were physically tortured and pushed into prostitution.

The Orange County Human Trafficking Taskforce arrested Marquesah Troycine Fox, 35, and Anthony Larue Jackson, 44, in November 2020. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the arrest was made when the victims fled a room at a Travelodge in Anaheim and one of them convinced a motel staffer to call the cops.

According to the victim, Fox and Jackson picked her up from a bus stop in Ontario, where she was left without shoes or a phone by a friend who pretended to give her a ride. Initially, the couple offered the victim their motel room. They then seized the victim’s identification and assured her that Jackson would be her pimp.

According to the Orange County Register, the couple compelled her and another lady to “perform sex acts in exchange for money.” Both of the victims were forced to give Jackson the money they earned through prostitution.

The women were held captive for almost six days in two Southern California motels by Jackson and Fox. When they weren’t with clients, the women were compelled to hide under the motel mattresses.

Jackson sexually attacked both victims and allegedly raped one of them while in captivity.

The two women were able to flee the motel room after a disagreement between Jackson and Fox turned physical on Nov. 4, 2020, according to the prosecution.

Jackson was found guilty of two felony counts of human trafficking, two felony counts of pimping, two felony counts of pandering, three felony counts of forcible oral copulation, one felony count of assault with a firearm, one felony count of kidnapping, two felony counts of forcible rape, and one felony count of sexual penetrating on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Jackson may spend the next 147 years and four months in prison. Fox faces a maximum of 30 years in jail if convicted.

In a statement, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said, “These women were detained against their will and exposed to a living hell while being insulted and sexually and physically tortured.” “These are vulnerable victims who recognized an opportunity to flee and took it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.