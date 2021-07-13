Victims of homophobic attacks are being harassed online by vicious trolls.

In the days after a gay man was attacked in Liverpool’s city center, vile trolls bombarded his social media with awful homophobic comments.

During a brutal homophobic attack that left him battered and injured on Bold Street in the early hours of Saturday, July 10, Aodhán Benson, 24, felt he would die.

Two males have been detained by Merseyside Police in connection with the attack that made national news and was condemned by Liverpool Mayor Joanne Anderson, Metro Mayor Steve Rotherham, and Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell.

Anger and anger have spread throughout the city following a homophobic attack that has left a man terrified for his life.

This is the latest in a string of attacks that have left the LGBT+ community in Merseyside and beyond fearful, angry, and defiant.

But the bullying didn’t stop there for Aodhán, a PGCE graduate.

Internet trolls have emailed the Belfast man hate-filled messages and death threats in the days since he was assaulted for being homosexual, telling him he deserved the abuse and that he should quit being gay.

He was advised to “burn in hell” in one of the abusive messages he received.

Aodhán, a graduate of Liverpool Hope University, is defiant, retaliating with humour.

“Only if you burn with me,” he told the abuser, thanking them for their input.

“I’m able to laugh at them and try to be funny back since they truly don’t disturb me,” Aodhán told the ECHO. When I was attacked, I was terrified, but I’m not afraid of a keyboard.”

“I’m not afraid of them, and while the spotlight is on my case, I’ll keep exposing them because they don’t deserve to hide behind a keyboard,” Aodhán added.

Because he has already given two statements about the incident and does not feel up to going through it again, the 24-year-old has not reported the homophobic abuse online to the police.

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said in a statement to the ECHO over the weekend: “This was a heinous crime that left a young man shaken and hurt. Despite the fact that we have made arrests, we will continue to investigate the attack.

“We believe the victim was targeted with homophobic comments in addition to physical violence, and we are treating the attack as a hate crime. The summary comes to a close.