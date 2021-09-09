Victims of drive-by shootings are allegedly refusing to cooperate with authorities.

Police are refusing to work with two men who were shot in the street.

In a drive-by shooting on Stanley Road in Kirkdale yesterday, two men, one in his 30s and the other in his 20s, were wounded in the hands and legs.

After the event, they arrived to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, September 8, with gunshot wounds.

Disgust at the ‘shocking’ CCTV footage of a police officer assaulting a schoolboy

Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, and they are in stable condition in the hospital.

Merseyside Police said today that the two males who were shot are currently ‘not cooperating’ with officers.

The Washington Newsday broadcast video of a gunman riding up on a bike before leaping off and shooting rounds into a car yesterday.

As shots are fired at them, three occupants in the car leap out and flee.

The driver of the automobile pulls away from the scene after the passengers leave on foot.

Following the incident, Merseyside Police have issued an appeal for information.

“We’re working to piece together exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Stanley Road and Pansy Street around midnight and saw or heard anything, either the shooting itself or any people fleeing the area, and vehicle details,” said Detective Inspector John Fitzgerald of the force’s Firearms Investigation Team.

“A number of firearms have been removed from the streets in recent days, and there has been a decrease in these types of occurrences in recent months.

“In order to achieve such achievement, we must obtain all information from those communities who are affected by gun crime so that we may bring those responsible to justice. We will take immediate action whether you contact us directly or anonymously.”

*Anyone with information should contact Merseyside Police on Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Facebook (@MerPolCC) (Merseyside Police Contact Centre). Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.