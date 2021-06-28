Victims of child sex abuse by a dancing teacher are being urged to come forward.

After a dancing teacher was arrested for sexual conduct with a kid, police issued an appeal for young females who may have been victims of his to come forward.

On Friday, June 18, Robert Louw, 27, was sentenced to 42 months in prison at Mold Crown Court.

He admitted to four counts of sexual behavior with a minor.

Young girls who may have been sexually molested by Louw are being encouraged to come forward by detectives.

Louw, of Tilston in Cheshire’s Rookery Road, is thought to have studied dancing in Liverpool.

His social media photos show him studying in the city, where he worked as a choreographer with children.

Louw, who went on to teach private dancing lessons in the Wrexham region after being sentenced, must register as a sex offender permanently and is prohibited from dealing with minors or vulnerable persons for the rest of his life.

According to North Wales Live, Louw had been texting the victim on Snapchat, according to Mold crown court.

The heinous and repetitive assault had a “profound” effect on the kid, according to Judge Rhys Rowlands, who said she considered suicide at one time.

“You were taking advantage of a little girl many years younger than yourself,” Judge Rowlands told Louw.

“It has had a negative impact on her.”

In addition, he was placed under an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.

“I applaud the sentence handed down to Robert Louw on Friday, which sends a clear message that we take all accusations of sexual abuse very seriously,” said DI Emma Gardner of North Wales Police.

“I would encourage anyone who believes they have been a victim of Robert Louw to contact us via email at [email protected]”