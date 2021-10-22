Victims of a sick paedophile endured 40 years of “fear, shame, and quiet.”

Victims of a sick paedophile bravely stood up in court to detail the devastating effects of his heinous abuse.

Trevor Ainslie, aged 67, was sentenced to life in prison yesterday at Liverpool Crown Court for treating his seven teenage victims like “playthings.”

Through his connection with a local church and social club, Ainslie, of Berrylands Close, Moreton, wheedled his way into the lives of the victims’ parents.

Six people whose lives he ruined gave impact statements to the court, two of which were read out by the victims themselves.

Judge Garrett Byrne applauded both men for their bravery in getting up in front of the court to describe how Ainslie’s premeditated and selfish behavior had ruined their lives ever since.

As he gave out his very touching testimony, the man who had endured the most severe physical assault kept looking across at Ainslie, who sat impassively in the dock.

As he described how his life has been one of terror, shame, and quiet since Ainslie targeted him, some of his supporters in the public gallery sobbed.

“This impact statement simply cannot contain all of my feelings over the past 40 years; this is a snippet, a mere grain in the sand of how things have affected me and continue to influence me to this day,” he stated.

“From the first night he pulled me away from being a child, through all of my adolescent years, onto adulthood, through fatherhood, and for over 40 years from that first night he took me away from being a child, his sexual deeds he forced upon me changed and shaped my life fully and continually.”

“I’ve been hiding the real me since that first night because I didn’t want anyone to know what had happened to me.”

“Fear, shame, and quiet have been all my life from that first morning stepping out of his house,” he stated.

“My quiet the first time must have been a clear green light for Trevor Ainslie to continue abusing me for the next five or six years, impacting my entire life.”

He described the ordeal.