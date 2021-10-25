Victims of a paedophile football coach have filed a complaint in the High Court against Manchester City.

In a case that begins today (Monday, October 25) in the High Court in London, eight men who claim they were abused by a football coach sentenced for sex offences against boys are suing Manchester City for damages.

Barry Bennell allegedly molested the guys when they were playing youth football in the north-west of England more than 30 years ago, according to the men, who are now in their 40s and 50s.

They claim Bennell, who is now 67 and serving a 34-year sentence for his crimes, was a scout for Manchester City at the time and is suing the club for damages.

Bennell was not an employee or in a connection “akin to work” during “the material times,” according to the city, which also denies culpability.

After being convicted of sexual assaults against minors on five separate occasions — four in the UK and one in the US – Bennell, who also served as a coach at Crewe Alexandra, is certain to die in prison.

Mr Justice Johnson will preside over the trial, which is expected to take several weeks, with Bennell expected to testify by videolink at some point during the proceedings.

At preliminary hearings earlier this year, further information about the case became available. Bennell sexually and emotionally assaulted the eight men between 1979 and 1985, according to the court, and they are suing for damages after suffering psychological impairments.

Some men are also demanding damages for the loss of their potential to pursue a career as a footballer, according to a barrister directing the men’s legal team.

One of the fundamental issues in the case, according to the judges, is whether Manchester City is “vicariously accountable” for Bennell’s acts.

According to the men, Bennell worked for Manchester City as a scout and ran numerous youth feeder teams, primarily under-14 teams, on the club’s behalf and for its advantage.

White Knowl, New Mills Juniors, North West Derbyshire Select, Glossop Juniors, Adswood Amateurs, Pegasus, and Midas were the names of the teams.

Bennell’s relationship with the Premier League side was “one of employment or one akin to employment,” according to the men, but City denies this.

The men engaged in the case cannot be identified in media publications, according to the judges.

“We’re looking for justice for the eight guys who were assaulted by convicted paedophile Barry Bennell,” David McClenaghan stated. “The summary has come to an end.”