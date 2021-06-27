Victims of a hot air balloon crash in New Mexico have been identified.

The pilot and two couples who died after their hot air balloon collided with a power wire and landed on a crowded street in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have been identified.

Nicholas Meleski, 62, was the pilot, while Susan Montoya, 65, John Montoya, 61, Mary Martinez, 59, and Martin Martinez, 62, were the four passengers, according to New Mexico State Police. They were all Albuquerque locals.

Mr Montoya died of his injuries at a hospital, while the other victims were pronounced dead at the crash scene on Saturday, according to state police.

According to witnesses, the balloon fell towards the ground at 7.30 a.m. and collided with an overhead power wire.

The gondola broke free from the envelope and fell around 100 feet (30 meters) before catching fire in the midst of a busy city street, according to authorities.

The balloon’s package sailed away before landing on a home rooftop.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to NTSB spokesman Peter Knudson, two investigators were dispatched to the area and would investigate into the pilot, the balloon itself, and the operational environment.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller remarked, “This is a tragedy that is especially felt and hits uniquely deeply at home here in Albuquerque and in the ballooning community.”

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, there have been 12 fatal hot air ballooning accidents in the United States since 2008, two of which occurred in Rio Rancho, just outside of Albuquerque, a hot air ballooning paradise.

In October, the city organizes a nine-day International Balloon Festival, which attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators and pilots from all over the world. It is one of the most widely photographed events on the planet.