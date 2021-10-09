Victims of a $600 million Social Security fraud are still trying to collect benefits six years later.

Eric Conn was disbarred and sentenced to federal prison once the fraud was uncovered. Approximately 1,700 of his victims have had hearings to verify their disability, with about half of them losing their benefits as a result. Over 200 of those who received court orders to restore their benefits received them years later, but they recently learned that they may have to prove their impairment again in court.

Mary Saxton has had two brain surgeries and spinal surgery to fuse vertebrae in her neck due to scoliosis. When her $1,100-a-month disability benefits were restored by a court in November, she said it felt like the “weight of the world” had lifted off her shoulders. However, the Social Security Administration informed her two months later that she would have to go before a judge to show her legal entitlement to the benefits.

“And then I receive this letter saying I still have a chance of losing them, as if I done something wrong,” Sexton said to the Associated Press.

People who are unable to work due to a terminal disease or a “medically determinable bodily or mental handicap” that lasts at least a year are entitled to lifetime monthly cash benefits under the federal Social Security Act. Such payouts averaged $1,234 per month in early 2019, well above the poverty line but sufficient to meet a person’s basic necessities.

To qualify, a person must show that an anatomical, physiological, or psychological defect has rendered them unable to engage in any “substantial gainful activity” based on medical evidence (not simply a statement about symptoms).

The government spends roughly $200 billion on the payouts each year, and because suffering is subjective, administrative judges are used to catch fraudsters. It’s unclear whether any or how many of Conn’s former clients lied about their disabilities, but volunteer lawyers who work with former Conn customers say they’ve only seen a handful of those cases.

Conn paid $400 to doctors to alter medical documents for his clients, then paid a court to approve lifetime benefits. In 2017, he agreed to a plea deal that would have sentenced him to prison for.