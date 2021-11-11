Victim’s LinkedIn Account was Deleted Without Family Consent in the Astroworld Deaths.

According to the victim’s father, one Astroworld victim’s LinkedIn profile was erased without his family’s agreement.

Franco Patino, 21, was one of the eight victims killed over the weekend at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas. Franco was a student at the University of Dayton, where he was majoring in mechanical engineering technology and minoring in human movement biomechanics when he died. In addition, the little child maintained a LinkedIn profile on which he listed his accomplishments.

Franco’s father, Julio Patino, said his son’s LinkedIn profile had been erased without his knowledge on Wednesday.

“LinkedIn abruptly erased my son’s profile,” he told Fox Business. “Only I have the authority to authorize that.” Julio has contacted LinkedIn for an explanation, but has yet to receive a response from the social networking site.

A person with “power to act on behalf of a dead member” and all requisite documentation can request that the profile be memorialized or closed, according to LinkedIn’s Help page.

The person’s account will no longer be accessible once it has been memorialized.

Other people who do not have permission to act on behalf of the deceased person can also report the member as deceased, according to the Help page. They would, however, have to present legal paperwork to back up their claim.

The account of the deceased member will be hidden after the allegation is proven. The profile will no longer be displayed on the platform as a result of this.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner stated on Wednesday that his officers had advised the event organizers to call a halt to the show after at least one person in the audience underwent CPR. He didn’t specify whether the organizers halted the performance in response to the police’s request.

Officials are still looking into what prompted the crowd rush at Friday’s concert, which resulted in Franco’s death and the deaths of seven other people ranging in age from 14 to 27. Fire Chief Samuel Pena told CNN that two persons who were hurt at the event are still in critical condition in the hospital.

Attorney James Lassiter informed the publication that Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani, 22, is currently on a ventilator at Houston Methodist Hospital. A 9-year-old boy was placed in a medically induced coma after sustaining serious injuries at the festival.