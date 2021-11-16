Victims’ families are hoping that the man will confess to another murder before his execution on Wednesday.

David Neal Cox, who murdered his wife, Kim Kirk Cox, and sexually assaulted his stepdaughter, Lindsey Kirk, is set to be executed on Wednesday.

Cox pleaded guilty to the murder in May 2010 in 2012. The Mississippi State Supreme Court set the execution date after Cox renounced all appeals and declared himself “worthy of death” in court filings, according to the Associated Press.

“I wasn’t pleased when I learned that he wanted to get it over with as soon as possible. I simply wanted him to sit there, you know? “Kirk told the Associated Press. “I suppose I’m used to it now.” Cox is also linked to Felicia Cox, his brother’s wife, who vanished in 2007. Amber Miskelly, her daughter, told WTVA-TV recently that Cox was the last person to see her mother alive.

Felicia Cox and Lindsey Kirk were good friends, according to Lindsey Kirk. Before he is executed, the Kirks worry if he would confess to his complicity.

Kim Kirk Cox divorced Cox in 2009 after her daughter revealed that Cox had been sexually assaulting her for several years while her mother was away.

On the 14th of May, 2010, Cox stormed into the Kirks’ home and shot Kim. For more than eight hours, he held Lindsey and one of Kim’s sons prisoner while their mother died.

Kirk, Kim Benny and Melody Kirk, Cox’s father and stepmother, had to act as negotiators over the phone with Cox.

Benny Kirk stated that if he is able, he would like to watch the execution, merely stating that “he is evil.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Lindsey Kirk, 12, was sitting on the couch on May 14, 2010, while her aunt, Kristie Salmon, prepared dinner. One of her brothers was outside, shooting hoops. Her mother was filling the bathtub for her other younger brother in the back of the house.

“He ran in and urged me not to move,” Kirk recalled of her stepfather, who chased her aunt out of the house after hearing a gunshot through the screen door.

Kirk was not present when her stepfather shot her mother in the arm and abdomen, but he returned to the scene soon after.

“Mama was sprawled out on the floor. She was suffocating “Kirk remarked. Her sibling. This is a condensed version of the information.