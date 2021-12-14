Victims’ Families Are Allowed to Speak in Court After the Marjory Stoneman School Shooting

Families of victims of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre are allowed to give statements aloud in court, according to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer.

Scherer agreed with prosecutors that the statements would be written ahead of time and given to defendant Nikolas Cruz’s counsel before being read to the jury by his parents. According to Scherer and prosecutors, the defense will have the opportunity to protest if they consider anything written is unfair.

Cruz’s public defenders attempted to prevent victims’ families from appearing before the jury about the February 2018 Parkland school massacre. Cruz, 23, pled guilty in October to the shooting.

Cruz’s lawyers sought that victim impact testimonies be read aloud or shown on camera to the jurors by a neutral third party. Cruz’s constitutional right to a fair trial, according to attorney Tamara Curtis, could be breached if victims’ families are allowed to speak directly to the jury, since it could lead to “overly emotional outbursts.” Scherer has previously ruled that parents and others refrain from referring to Cruz as “beast” or “that creature.” According to the Associated Press, some of the victims’ parents had stated this in media interviews. Although Scherer agreed with Cruz’s counsel that using such language would be excessive, he would not prevent families from referring to Cruz by his name or as “the defendant.” According to the Associated Press, Scherer wrote, “Some words and expressions the Defendant wishes not to be used, such as’school shooter,”murderer,’ or ‘killer,’ in of of itself are not disparaging.” “They’re just ordinary terms that can be used to explain specific facts.” “The defendant wants the victims of this case to be neutralized, which they shouldn’t be. They have a right to be heard, and they have a right to express their feelings, according to Florida law “Carolyn McCann, an associate prosecutor, said

Prosecutors, she claims, have no motive to allow a parent to say something about Cruz that might lead to the death penalty being overturned.

McCann stated, “No one wants to do this again.”

Cruz must receive a unanimous verdict from the 12-member jury in order to be sentenced to death. If someone disagrees, he will be sentenced to life in prison. Jury selection was supposed to start next month, but it has been postponed. This is a condensed version of the information.