Victim of ‘cuckooing’ is confined to the sofa after his bedroom was used to create a £44k cannabis plantation.

After a court acknowledged that he was a victim of “cuckooing,” a man whose bedroom was converted into a cannabis grow was spared prison.

On November 25, 2019, Kelvin Shepherd, 41, was detained at his residence in Albert Road, Widnes, following a police raid.

Officers discovered Shepherd’s bedroom had been converted into a cannabis farm with 45 plants of the Class B drug as well as growing equipment such as “lighting, transformers, and other articles routinely used in cannabis cultivation,” according to Kenneth Grant, prosecuting at Liverpool Crown Court today.

Officers also discovered £410 in cash and an amount of amphetamine that Shepherd claimed was for his personal use and for which he later pleaded guilty to simple possession of a Class B narcotic.

Shepherd initially pled not guilty to manufacturing cannabis, but on the day of his trial on September 9 this year, he pleaded guilty on the grounds that his bedroom had been “taken over” by others and he had had no role in setting up the farm.

“He pleaded guilty to count one on the premise that his one-bedroom flat was used to set up cannabis cultivation by others,” Mr Grant added.

“His room was taken over, and he was forced to confine himself to the living room.”

“Because he had to pay off a tens of thousands of pounds in drug debt, he was subjected to peer pressure and intimidation.

“The defendant had to keep a close check on the plants.”

“The defendant did not distribute the controlled substance to anyone else, and the amphetamine was for his own personal use.”

Mr Grant went on to say that adopting the basis of plea “was not a choice made lightly” and that it had been given “a lot of thought.”

A police drug expert calculated that the cannabis plants could produce a harvest of between 1.2kg and 3.7kg, with a street worth of between £14,700 and £44,460.

The defendant had been subjected to compulsion, according to the presiding judge, Recorder Mary Loram, QC, who stated that there was a “huge element of cuckooing at his home on the crown’s case.”

