Victim of a ‘depraved’ paedophile feared she was pregnant.

A man has admitted to sexually abusing seven minor females.

Over the course of four years, Harry Bowman, 20, of Whitlow Avenue in Wigan, perpetrated the “depraved” activities against the teenagers.

After Bowman coerced her into having sex, one woman claimed she “believed she was pregnant.”

Another woman claimed he raped her in his own bedroom on several times.

Bowman was charged with 36 counts relating to occurrences that occurred between October 2016 and July 2019, all of which involved underage girls.

Bowman was initially brought to the notice of the authorities in March 2017, when a teen girl reported him to her school for sexually assaulting her.

A second teenage female victim received a naked photo of a third adolescent via WhatsApp from Bowman in August of the same year.

Bowman had forced a third victim into having intercourse, and she felt she was pregnant, according to a third victim who came forward in December 2017.

A fourth adolescent girl informed police in May 2018 that Bowman had raped her several times in his bedroom at his home.

Other victims claimed they were forced to perform sex acts over FaceTime, and Bowman himself did so.

Bowman appeared at Bolton Crown Court on Friday, which was held at the University of Bolton Stadium (September 24).

He had previously pleaded guilty to 25 crimes, but after a trial earlier this year, he was found not guilty of 11 offenses.

“I would like to applaud the victims for displaying such bravery in coming forward,” said Detective Constable Colin Langstroth of the GMP’s Wigan District.

“Bowman is a terrible young man, and the evidence provided by the victims allowed us to build a strong case against him.

“It is only fair that he remains imprisoned.”

Bowman was sentenced to 14 years in prison.