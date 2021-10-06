Victim of a cash machine robber was dubbed a “rat” and forced to the ground.

A laughing robber assaulted a man while he was withdrawing money from a cash machine, breaking his wrist.

Stuart Cornmell had began his assault after referring to his victim, James O’Donnell, as a “rat.”

When Mr. O’Donnell turned around, he saw the defendant, whom he had known for 12 years and had sought to avoid due to a previous issue, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery.

“He told him to go, but instead, as seen on CCTV, Cornmell aggressively pushed him and he landed on his left side on the floor,” Mr Blasbery added.

The victim went to the cash machine at the intersection of Stanley Road and Merton Road in Bootle around 10 p.m. on June 19 after drinking in a nearby bar, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

He realized there was someone behind him after requesting £50 from the machine, and the attack occurred.

Mr. O’Donnell rose to his feet, but Cornmell slammed him down twice more.

“Mr O’Donnell requested for his money back, and Cornmell laughed and replied, ‘What are you going to do about it?’” Mr Blasbery added.

The victim stood up and walked back to the pub, where he dialed 911. The next day, he went to the hospital, where his wrist was x-rayed and determined to be broken, requiring a plaster cast, according to Mr Blasbery.

Cornmell, 31, was detained and questioned.

“At the time, he indicated he was living on the streets in Liverpool city centre, smoking Spice, using Class A drugs, and didn’t want to live,” Mr Blasbery added.

He also stated that his grandfather had been buried the previous month and that he was “in a bad place.”

Cornmell, of Coniston Street, Anfield, who has previous convictions including racially aggravated harassment and battery, pleaded guilty to robbery.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. Although the two men were not friends, their families were, according to Judge Robert Trevor-Jones, and the victim had written a letter requesting clemency on behalf of Cornmell’s family.

He imposed a four year restraining order to keep away from.