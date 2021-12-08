Vicky Pattison steals the show as Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City.

Vicky Pattison channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw while out with friends for a Sex And The City themed night.

With a Cosmopolitan cocktail in her hand, the former Geordie Shore star, 34, looked stunning in a paisley dress as she stood on a replica of Carrie’s famed steps outside her Manhattan apartment.

Vicky got the look while at a Sex And The City pop-up event in Covent Garden.

She wore her hair in loose waves, with her tresses lying lightly on her shoulders, and wore black high heels to heighten her stature.

Vicky, a drama student at Liverpool John Moores University, also posted footage of cocktail making and a raid on “Carrie’s clothes.”

“I’d have a cheeseburger please, huge fries, and a cosmopolitan…Instagram,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. Carrie Bradshaw is an icon.

“Last night was such a cute evening at the new #SATCApartment pop up in Covent Garden… We drank cosmos, looted Carrie’s Wardrobe, and snubbed Berger- I felt like a member of the gang!!” It was a fantastic evening! Thank you for allowing us to participate in #prevent. The dress is from @lavishalice and was #given to me.”

Vicky’s appearance drew a lot of attention from fans.

“Ok wow you look absolutely fantastic!!!!” commented fopperholic.

“Wow you look so gorgeous Vicky,” t thornton art commented.

“You look absolutely lovely,” maxinehenderson4 commented. Please tell me what lipstick you’re wearing.”