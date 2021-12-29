Vicious bullies and cowardly abusers who made women’s lives a living nightmare.

These are the cowardly abusers with Merseyside ties who have appeared in court this year.

They include a vicious bully who stubbed out cigarettes on his girlfriend’s neck and back, as well as a monster who dropped his kids off at school before stabbing his wife in the neck when he returned home.

Their heinous and cowardly crimes led them in court in Merseyside, where they were convicted for their aggressive behavior.

Merseyside Police said in February this year that it had received 20,000 more claims of domestic abuse since the pandemic began than the previous year.

Domestic abuse offenses reported by Liverpool Council climbed by 9% between April 2020 and March 2021 compared to the previous year, according to figures released by the city council.

These are some of the incidents of psychological torture and physical violence perpetrated against women by their abusers.

The faces of some of the domestic abusers who appeared in court in 2021 are shown here.

Tighe, James

While a mother was sleeping, a vicious ex-boyfriend assaulted her repeatedly.

While her James Tighe stood at the edge of her bed, the victim awoke drenched in blood and bruises all over her body.

After a night out with him, the woman remembers the 35-year-old “winding” her in an argument about her phone.

In Liverpool Crown Court, a prosecution said: “Her next clear memory is of the morning after that. She was sitting naked on her bed at home, knees up to her chest, looking down at her body. Her legs were bruised and bloodstained.” More than 20 bruises on her wrists and hands, a black eye, lumps on her head, and bruises on her hip and knee were among the injuries sustained by the mother.

Tighe was scheduled to stand trial for his crimes, but on the first day of the trial, he admitted to assault inflicting actual bodily harm and criminal damage, which the Crown accepted.

He has never revealed what he did to the woman, who had to have her hair chopped off by a hairdresser because it was matted.

Tighe of Widnes’ Edwin Street has a prior. “The summary has come to an end.”