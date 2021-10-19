Veterans of the armed forces are more prone to be problem gamblers.

According to a new study, veterans of the United Kingdom’s military forces are nearly 11 times more likely than the general population to be problem gamblers.

“Gambling is a growing public health issue,” according to a study published in the journal BMJ Military Health, which revealed veterans “had more encounters with criminal justice agencies, got more benefits, and had more lost work hours” as well as more debt than other persons.

A total of 2,185 persons participated in the study, with 1,037 veterans and 1,148 non-veterans.

The majority of those in the study were men between the ages of 30 and 39, and more than two-thirds were employed. Around 40-50 percent of the participants were married.

Mental health, health-related quality of life, health-related service utilization, and benefits and debt were among the topics covered in the survey.

If people said they gambled, they filled out the Problem Gambling Severity Index, which ranges from 0 to 8, with 0 indicating no problems and 8 indicating problem gambling.

Problem gambling was found to affect the majority of veterans (43 percent), compared to 6.5 percent of the general population.

Meanwhile, non-veterans accounted for 67 percent of gamblers, while veterans accounted for only 38 percent.

Veterans reported using more healthcare services than non-veterans, including hospital stays, visits to GPs, and contact with social workers.

They also used gambling assistance, as well as substance and alcohol abuse treatment services, more frequently.

According to the researchers, who hail from Swansea University and Queen’s University Belfast, there is now a compelling economic basis for screening military veterans for gambling-related injury.